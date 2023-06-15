Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is a modern-day fairy in THIS gorgeous outfit

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is a modern-day fairy in her gorgeous avatar.
She is one of the world's most esteemed models.
The Transformers star, 36, stepped out for lunch to celebrate her Rose INC. cosmetics range in Beverly Hills.
However, she looked stunning in a nude corset with a complementary biased cut slip skirt and sky-high heels.
She wore her blonde locks in sleek straight lengths falling from a centre parting while her make-up was - fittingly – flawless making us fall in love with her all over again
Rosie recently spoke of her longing to return to her home county of Devon after living in the celebrity enclave of Malibu, California for years.
