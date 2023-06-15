'Daredevil' and 'The Penguin' halt production until end of writers strike

Daredevil: Born Again and The Penguin have decided to halt production amidst the ongoing WGA Strike, according to Deadline. Both the Disney+ series and the Max drama will remain on pause until the strike comes to an end.

In recent times, writers based in New York have been protesting outside the filming location of the Marvel series Daredevil at Silvercup East. As a result, production has been repeatedly disrupted, with the most recent shutdown occurring on June 12. Sunrise picketing led to the suspension of production on the revival, as members of the Teamster Local 817 and IATSE Locals 829 and 52 refused to cross the picket line. Consequently, filming for the rest of the week was also put on hold.

Similar challenges have been faced by The Batman spinoff The Penguin, which has frequently been targeted by picketers from WGA East.

Daredevil: Born Again, currently shooting in and around New York, is three months into its eight-month production schedule for an 18-episode new season on Disney+. However, due to the strike, writers and executive producers Matt Corman and Chris Ord are unable to provide their services on set. The latest installment revolves around Charlie Cox's Daredevil, also known as Matt Murdock, a lawyer by day and a crimefighter by night. Vince D'Onofrio reprises his role as Wilson Fisk, the mob boss known as Kingpin.

On the other hand, The Penguin, an eight-episode drama created by Matt Reeves, features Colin Farrell reprising his role as the Batman villain, alongside Cristin Milioti in the lead role of Sofia Falcone. The series is a production of Warner Bros Television and DC Studios.