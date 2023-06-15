Jennifer Lopez asking Jennifer Garner for help amid failing Ben Affleck marriage

Jennifer Lopez has realized that fighting with Jennifer Garner will only cause more trouble to her marriage with Ben Affleck.

Hence, J.Lo has decided to make peace with the Alias star and seek her help to save her failing marriage with the Gone Girl actor.

Radar Online reported that The Mother actor has realized that Garner, who is a mother to three kids with Affleck, will always have an important part in his life.

The realization made Lopez change the way she interacted with the ex-wife of her husband and she is now trying to form an ally with her.

"J Lo has come to accept that Jen will always be a huge influence on Ben," the insider told the publication. "Even if they're not married, he still values Jen's opinion and respects her.”

"While Jennifer is one of the issues that's caused recent tension in Ben's marriage, J Lo admits it helps her cause in the end,” the insider added.

The outlet further shared that "instead of fighting it, J Lo's trying a new approach — to join forces with Jen and be her pal."

"It's a huge shift in strategy,” the source noted, adding, “but her relationship's in major trouble right now, so desperate times call for desperate measures."

The kids of both ladies, Lopez's twins Emme and Max, and Garner's children, Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel, have developed a strong bond ever since the On The Floor hitmaker married Affleck.

Lopez has been spotted multiple times spending time with her step kids while Garner also took JLo’s child Emme to Disneyland along with her own daughter Seraphina.

Dishing on the ongoing alleged issues between Lopez and Affleck, the insider said that Garner is the Shotgun Wedding star’s last-ditch effort to save her struggling marriage.

"J Lo doesn't want to fight with Ben anymore," the insider said. "She wants peace and harmony and for Ben to love and cherish her again. And the best person to help her is Jen."