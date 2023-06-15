Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘only nattering to A-list mates'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just been ridiculed for churning out podcasts that “natter to A-list mates all while ‘serving some self help-lite pap.”

These claims and admissions have bene issued by royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser.

The conversation arose once Ms Elser pointed out the ‘dwindling rate of return’ Netflix seems to be raking in, as a result of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

According to News.com.au she started the chat off by asking, “How much bang has the multibillion-dollar company gotten, thus far, for their many, many bucks?”

She added, “Think less New Year’s Eve fireworks-worthy explosiveness and more hastily-lit sparkler. A bit of dazzle and fizz that is over in no time.”

She also divided the entire payout of $US25 million ($36.7 million) and said, “carry the one, divide by pi, at this being worth $40,326 per day, to date.”

Even the couple’s half-hour episode highlighting ‘profound thoughts on the first year of the pandemic’ came out as “predictable and anaemic”.

For Ms Elser, it “seemed exactly what I figured Harry and Meghan would start pumping out: podcasts where they nattered to their A-list mates, in between serving up some self help-lite pap.”

“Except that then came … nothing … and more nothing … and a bit more nothing.”