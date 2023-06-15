King Charles’ bid to ‘cut the duke and duchess loose’ to ‘blow up in his face’

Prince Harry has inadvertently managed to’ liberate’ King Charles from the royal yoke he left.



These warnings and insights into King Charles’ plight has been brought to light by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

According to News.com.au “Now, after having essentially cut the duke and duchess loose and, along with his Mummy, having denuded them of their HRHs, then proceeded to boot them out of their UK home, Charles no longer has any real leverage.”



While Ms Elser admits “The loss of those three words may have been something of a blow to just how marketable a prospect the Sussexes might be, but it has also liberated Harry from the royal yoke and the conventions that governed the first 35 years of his life.”