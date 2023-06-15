Meghan Markle ‘isn’t used to having to cede control to anyone’

Experts believe Meghan Markle is ‘not used to conceding to anyone’ and Prince Harry is ‘no exception to that rule’.



These claims and allegations against Meghan Markle have been issued by royal commentator and expert Jennie Bond.

According to a report by Firstpost, Ms Bond broke down the ‘controlling’ nature Meghan Markle allegedly harbors.

She was even quoted accusing Meghan Markle of being an “absolute control freak” that wants control over every aspect of her life, as well as others.

In reference to her relationship with Prince Harry, Ms Bond warns, “she is not used to having to cede control in anyway whatsoever.”

For those unversed, these allegations have come amid circulating rumors surrounding the health of her marriage.

Many royal experts have even gone as far as to issue an ultimatum regarding her relationship with Prince Harry and claimed that its ‘inevitable’ that Prince Harry will soon go ‘limping back’ to the Royal Family.

According to British politician Chris Mullin Meghan Markle is “clearly the main mover” in the relationship.