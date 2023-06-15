Prince Harry, Meghan Markle need ‘extensive counseling’: ‘He’s questioning everything’

Prince Harry is reportedly starting to question the entire relationship and may wind up reaching for the ‘imminent divorce.
These claims and admissions have been issued by British politician Chris Mullin.
For those unversed, he broke it all down in his memoir titled Didn’t You Use To Be Chris Mullin?
According to a report by The Independent, Mr Mullin believes Meghan Markle is “clearly the main mover” in the couple’s relationship.
So much so that she allegedly makes Prince Harry play “second fiddle” constantly.
For those unversed, Mr Mullin memoir details insights into all the conversations that occurred within Palace walls, and even went as far as to rubbish claims about Archie’s skin color being discussed.
These claims by Mr Mullin have come just shortly after Meghan’s sister Samantha Markle made her own admissions.
At the time she urged the couple to get “extensive counseling” because their divorce is ‘imminent’.
She even went as far as to talk about how Prince Harry ‘must already be’ questioning his marriage to the Suits star.
