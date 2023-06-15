Prince Harry’s ‘personal assistant should be pitied’: ‘Squeezing work into crystal therapy sessions'

Prince Harry has just sparked ‘a lot of pity for his PA who works trying to schedule squeeze ‘work into shiatsu, crystal therapy sessions’.

These claims and admissions have bene issued by royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser.

The conversation arose once Ms Elser pointed out the ‘dwindling rate of return’ Netflix seems to be raking in, as a result of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

According to News.com.au, “Just to really dial up the strain, Harry is also the Chief Impact Officer of a coaching platform called BetterUp, a job that seems to require him to appear in ads and undertake speaking gigs. Look, it’s hardly working down a salt mine, but taken all together, the demands on the former army captain really start to mount up.”

Especially when all of this is factored “before we have factored in the time for him to do a lick of humanitarian work via the Sussexes’ Archewell Foundation.”

“Pity his poor PA trying to schedule all of this, as well as daily shiatsu and crystal therapy sessions.”

So “Whatever is a duke, with two small children and a clutch of British court cases on the go, to do?”