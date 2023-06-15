Shilpa Shetty's Mumbai residence: Police detains two men for robbery

Mumbai police have deyained two suspects who have connection in Shilpa Shetty's house robbery that took place last week.
According to the reports from PTI, one of the officials revealed on June 15 that some valuable items were supposedly stolen from Shilpa’s Juhu residence prior to this week.
However, the Life in a… Metro actress immediately filed a complaint against the robbery, after which an investigation was instigated.
The official further reported that the police have taken two men into custody and that their investigation is currently going on.
Shilpa is not just known as an actor but as an extremely talented dancer as well. She is also globally admired for her fitness.
The 48-year-old actress made her comeback to the silver screen in 2021 by starring in Hungama 2. She was also seen in Nikamma.
According to India Today, Shilpa Shetty will also feature in Rohit Shetty’s OTT debut web-series, The Indian Police Force. The show also stars Vivek Oberoi and Sidharth Malhotra in vital roles.
