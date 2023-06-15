Saudi Arabia seeks Pakistan's help to promote cricket in kingdom

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. — AFP/File

Nadeem Omar, who is the owner of Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Quetta Gladiators, is going to join hands with Saudi Arabia for promoting cricket in the kingdom, sources said on Thursday.



Sources said that Nadeem had been invited by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for a meeting, during which a deal in regard with Saudi Arabia's national cricket will be signed.

Instead of approaching any other country's leagues, the Saudi leader chose Gladiators from PSL, which has become a big brand in the cricketing world after recent successful seasons.

Sources said the agreement would be signed between Quetta Gladiators and the Saudi government tomorrow (June 16), under which Omar will constitute the Gulf country's national team, including Gladiators' players.

Moreover, the franchise will also constitute a domestic cricket system for Saudi Arabia.

This deal will also be another reason for strengthening ties between the two countries.

Former cricketers believe that Saudi Arabia choosing Pakistan's Omar over big names in the cricket world is an honour.