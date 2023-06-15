Amber Heard talks living in Spain with Oonagh Paige since the defamation trial

Amber Heard has finally broken her long-held silence and shed some light into what life has been like for her in Spain.

The interview occurred during her interview with TMZ, where she admitted to finding her ‘forever home’.

She was even quoted saying, “I'm very happy in Spain, and I hope I can spend more time here. I love living in this country with my daughter, Oonagh.”

For those unversed, Heard’s daughter Oonagh Paige was born on April 8th, back in 2021, but was kept under the radar for a good few months afterwards.

In the midst of this chat she also offered fans some hints into future projects and simply responded by saying, “Yes I move on. That’s life.”

This interview has come shortly after Amber turned to TikTok and gushed over her love for Spain, admitting how “I love Spain so much” and “I hope” to stay because “I love living here.”