King Charles’ secret message for Prince Andrew amid Royal Lodge eviction laid bare

King Charles giving Prince Andrew a clear sign with his deliberate instructions to move out of the Royal Lodge.

Daily Express royal correspondent Richard Palmer explained why the disgraced royal is coming under pressure from his brother to leave his home of 20 years.

“Reading between the lines, what is going on is the King is saying ‘I can’t support you in the way I used to support you like your mother used to be able to support you, and I’m worried are you going to be able to stay there and do the maintenance work that is needed on the property,” the expert elucidated.

Of Andrew’s constant defying of the King’s orders to move out, Palmer said that Andrew is saying that he’s not moving out and that he ‘will find a way’ but “nobody is quite clear how exactly he’s going to do that.”

Earlier in March this year, Buckingham Palace announced that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been urged to evict their Frogmore Cottage, which was a wedding gift to the couple from the late Queen Elizabeth II.

In the following weeks, reports emerged that the eviction of the Sussexes home was done in order to move Prince Andrew in Frogmore.

However, the disgraced royal, who has been banned from royal duties following his connections to the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, has refused to empty his home.

The reason behind the pressure to evict him comes from Charles efforts to slim down the monarchy to alleviate the financial burden from the Crown.

Palmer explained that the royal family is looking at Andrew and his ex-wife Fergie, living in a 30-room house, with seven bedrooms, each at ‘one end of the house.’

“More importantly, it’s an expensive place to run and is looking a bit neglected, from what I understand,” he added of the place that got a “bit run down.”

“Andrew did give it a fresh lick of paint when he moved in and spent £7million upgrading it. I’m told the whole facades need doing again and that alone could cost £1million. There is talk the roof needs doing.”

The royal expert said that the King is putting pressure on his brother to move to something smaller and something that is “more financially manageable.”