Scarlett Johansson reveals her secret to a happy relationship with Colin Jost

Scarlett Johansson has recently revealed her secret to a happy relationship with Saturday Night Live star Colin Jost.



“We laugh a lot and we always, you know, we communicate with one another and check in,” said the Black Widow actress during her interview on CBS Mornings.

The Avengers star stated, “I’m married to a writer, he’s a comedy writer and he can get very in his head sometimes.”

Scarlett further mentioned, “He’s sort of introverted and I’m extroverted, obviously; so, I think the key for us is just always checking in.”

Meanwhile, the actress and the SNL writer tied the knot back in 2020. Prior to Colin, Scarlett was married to actor Ryan Reynolds and to French journalist Romain Dauriac.

Earlier this year, Scarlett talked about her marital relationship with Gwyneth Paltrow for her Goop podcast.

“There are certain fundamental things in your own personality I needed to share with the other person. I never realised, oh, it’s really important for me like, I need to be with a compassionate person.”

Scarlett added, “That’s like a fundamental characteristic that has to be there.”