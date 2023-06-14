Scarlett Johansson addresses writers’ strike at Asteroid City premiere

Scarlett Johansson has recently addressed Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike at the premiere of Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City in New York on June 13.



Speaking to Variety, The Avengers star said, “Whatever happens moving forward will forever change how revenue is determined.”

The Black Widow actress stated, “It’s a thing that has needed to happen for a long time, that we’ve been talking about for a long time, and it’s finally reached this breaking point.”

“It’s important for all of us creatives to unite and support this massive shift so we can get over to the other side, which we will,” explained the Lucy star.

Besides Scarlett, other star cast also spoke up in favour of writers’ strike.

Bryan Cranston mentioned, “This experience on the Wes Anderson film really taught me how wonderful it is to be around human beings. Right now, at this juncture in our business, AI presents a threat to social interaction and social interaction is often the germ for ideas that become creative content.”

“Go through any studio or network right now. It’s quiet. It’s empty. The mood is down. It doesn’t feel active, alive or creative. The less people you have actually involved, literally the less human it becomes. And the less interesting it’s going to become,” commented Bryan.

Adrien Brody added, “These are very important issues that affect all of us. There is lots of technology, which is a concern and I understand that. We are all here hoping for all the great minds to align and find a resolution that works for everyone.”

Last month, Anderson was at the Cannes Film Festival with cast members for the world premiere of “Asteroid City,” which Focus Features will release theatrically on Friday.