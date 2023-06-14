Jennifer Aniston was 'swapped' with unknown actress in 'Friends'

As per a recent report, it appears as though Jennifer Aniston was switched out of multiple 'Friends' episodes

In a stunning revelation that has left Friends fans in disbelief, it turns out that Rachel Green, played by Jennifer Aniston, was secretly swapped with another actress in not just one, but multiple episodes of the beloved sitcom.

The switcharoo went completely unnoticed for over a decade, until one eagle-eyed fan spotted the filming blunder while binge-watching the iconic series.

The episode in question, The One With The Mugging from season nine, features a scene where Rachel excitedly rushes into Monica's (Courtney Cox) apartment to share news with Joey (Matt LeBlanc).

Little did viewers know that Rachel's on-screen presence was momentarily taken over by an unknown actress, who was clearly not wearing the same clothing as Aniston's character.

The mistake went undetected for years, highlighting the attention to detail that fans possess when it comes to their favorite show.

This shocking revelation isn't an isolated incident. In another episode from the ninth season, titled The One with the Sharks, Rachel was once again mysteriously swapped.

As Monica and Rachel engage in a conversation about unusual fetishes, a different woman can be seen sitting next to Monica in a subsequent shot.

The new actress sports a different hairstyle and is clad in a dark blue top, a stark contrast to Rachel's previous appearance with her signature curly hair and yellow top.

As fans continue to uncover hidden gems and Easter eggs within the show, one thing is clear: even after all these years, Friends never fails to surprise and entertain its devoted audience.