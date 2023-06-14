Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘plagued’ by drama: ‘There’s always hullabaloo’

Royal experts have just referenced the ‘shocking’ ability of the Sussexes to ‘non-consensually thrust’ their lives upon the masses.

These insights and claims about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has been issued by Vogue writer Raven Smith.

In her piece, Ms Smith believes, “Drama, for want of a better word, does appear to plague the Sussexes, and the incident reignites ancient kindling that’s been blazing through the Windsors, Mountbattens, and even the Spencers for decades.”

For those unversed, the incident in question refers to the NYC car chase that still makes headlines.

In Ms Smith’s eyes, “As you know, there’s always hullabaloo with Harry and Meghan, who seem to light up the internet with conflicting judgements every time they leave the house…or stay at home…or attend the coronation…or don’t.”

Whether it be ‘hullabaloo’ over her opening a car door or handling her baby bump.

The world appears to be “very involved in their business,” at all stages of life.

At some points, “their lives are non-consensually thrust upon us, making us aware of their movements even if we’re impartial to them as former royals.