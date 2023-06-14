Prince Harry is now ‘something far more interesting’

Prince Harry’s ability to become something ‘far more interesting’ than what most of us ‘wanted or deserved’ has just been branded ‘interesting’.
These claims and insights have been issued by British journalist Tanya Gold.
The converastion arose when Ms Gold referenced Prince Harry’s court case but started off by explaining that while he isn’t the first one to take to a courtroom, he is the first to do so for revenge.
Ms Gold even went as far as to warn, “he is the first to go to court to seek revenge for his life. For now, he seeks it against the media — he is also pursuing Associated Newspapers and News Group Newspapers, publishers of the British tabloids The Daily Mail and The Sun — but he will get to the rest of us eventually.”
According to the New York Times she also admitted, “In this refusal to be the prince we wanted, or deserved, he has become something far more interesting.”
This is mainly due to the fact that Ms Gold finds Prince Harry to be “an instrument all his life”, just like Princess Diana.
