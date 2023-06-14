Lewis Hamilton, Shakira 'set up' by Formula One racer Carlos Sainz?

Shakira, who split from Gerard Pique last year, ignited new romance rumours with Lewis Hamilton last month

Romance rumours between music sensation Shakira and Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton are heating up, and it seems as though a mutual friend is the mastermind behind the coupling.

Speculation about the two was fueled by the increasing amount of time they spent together over the summer, including public outings in Miami and Barcelona.

Sources now indicate that both Shakira and Hamilton are keeping things casual and fun at the moment, choosing to enjoy each other's company without rushing into a serious commitment.

According to Spanish sports journalist Pip Estrada, the cupid behind this potential romance is none other than Formula One driver Carlos Sainz.

Estrada claims that Sainz, a close friend of Hamilton, introduced Shakira to Formula One, knowing that Hamilton is a fan of her music.

Representatives for Shakira and Hamilton have been contacted for comment, but no official statements have been released regarding their relationship status.

Shakira recently announced her separation from soccer star Gerard Pique, and she is taking her time before fully immersing herself in a new romance.

Hamilton, on the other hand, has been linked to several high-profile women following his breakup with longtime girlfriend Nicole Scherzinger.