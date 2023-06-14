Prince William issues strong message on social media

Prince of Wales Prince William, who is the founder of United for Wildlife, has issued a strong message on social media over a cause close to his heart.



Prince William issued the message after attending screening of Rhino Man hosted by United for Wildlife at Battersea Power Station.

The documentary depicts the training of wildlife rangers and covers the dangers that they face.

It features Anton Mzimba, a South African ranger who was murdered by wildlife traffickers in July 2022.

Later, commenting on United for Wildlife tweet, Prince William said: “The tragic murder of Anton Mzimba is a stark reminder of the daily dangers that rangers face from the criminal organisations seeking to profit illegally from wildlife.

“@unitedforwildlife and their partners are committed to ensuring the perpetrators are brought to justice. W.”

United for Wildlife was created by Prince William and The Royal Foundation in 2014 to protect endangered species from the illegal wildlife trade

