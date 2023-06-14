Prince Harry ‘carries on out of spite’: ‘Thinks his mind is to be reckoned with’

Prince Harry has just been bashed for taking on a more sinister meaning in his actions and behaviors.
Petronella Wyatt, British journalist broke down these thoughts and allegations.
According to The Telegraph she started by saying, “Friends of mine in California say he is puffed up like an adder by having written a book and now thinks of himself as a homme sérieux.”
“His avowed desire to ‘change the landscape of journalism’ takes on a sinister new meaning; Harry believes he has a mind to be reckoned with and something meaningful to express, like Shelley or Swift.”
“It is safe to assume that any aspiring artist is against their country, ie against the environment into which they were born.”
“Harry obviously believes his talents have gone unrecognised here, chiefly out of spite.”
So “in that conviction he is no different from Balzac, Swift, Molière and Pope; all of them bitter critics of their age and nation.”
