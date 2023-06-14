Virginia teacher not to resume job after being shot by middle schooler

This picture shows Abigail Zwerner, a 25-year-old student who was shot by a 6 year old student. — Twitter/@GigiGraciette

A teacher from Virginia, US, who was shot by her six-year-old student has decided not to return to her job once classes resume, the school district and a source close to the teacher said Tuesday.



Abigail Zwerner, 25, has decided not to rejoin her job at Richneck Elementary School, when classes resume in the fall and students return from vacation, a source close to Zwerner revealed.

Since the source was not authorised to discuss the situation, they asked to remain anonymous. Zwerner's "separation of service" from the district, which took effect on Monday, was confirmed by a district spokesperson.

According to Michelle Price, a spokeswoman for the school district, Zwerner informed the district that she did not wish to return to work in March.

On January 6, Zwerner was instructing first graders when the student, who had brought a 9 mm Taurus gun to school from home, pulled it out and fired one shot, according to authorities, according to NBC.

Zwerner was shot in the upper chest after the bullet passed through her hand, but she still had the foresight to lead the other students out of the classroom and to safety.

It is claimed that the young student, who frequently misbehaved in class, had concerns raised by Zwerner and other teachers.

Previously, in early April, she sued the school district for $40 million, charging the defendants with ignoring a disturbing pattern of violent behaviour.

In federal court on Monday, the mother of the student admitted to having marijuana in her system while in possession of a gun. When Deja Taylor purchased the gun that her son is alleged to have used to shoot Zwerner, she allegedly lied on a form about her marijuana use.