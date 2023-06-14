Kerry Katona makes big statement about Holly Willoughby hosting ITV show

Kerry Katona is making a big statement about Holly Willoughby hosting the ITV show.
The former Atomic Kitten singer didn't hold back when discussing the long-running daytime programme on Tuesday, claiming it needs a serious 'revamp'.
Kerry, 42, said from a viewer's point of view This Morning is no longing working and needs some fresh new faces to present.
Writing in her New Magazine column, she said: 'They need to revamp the show. It's tarnished and tainted and it's s****.'
She added: 'No one believes Holly anymore. I have nothing against her at all, but as a viewer, I just don’t think it’s working any more.
'If it was up to me, I’d like Amanda Holden and Rylan Clarke to present it.'
Kevin Federline lands in trouble as journalist maintains he accused Britney Spears of using 'crystal meth'
Kanye West married Bianca Censori in a private ceremony after finalizing Kim Kardashian divorce
Prince Harry and Chelsy Davy dated on-off until 2010 from 2004
A 'Bambi' live-action remark is reportedly in the works and will be directed by Oscar-winning Sarah Polley
Given his memoir and three major cases against UK publishers, Prince Harry is clearly willing to wage battle on...
The influencer also wore a pair of white high-waisted trousers