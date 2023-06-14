 
Kerry Katona makes big statement about Holly Willoughby hosting ITV show

She said: 'The show is tarnished and tainted

By Web Desk
June 14, 2023
Kerry Katona is making a big statement about Holly Willoughby hosting the ITV show.

The former Atomic Kitten singer didn't hold back when discussing the long-running daytime programme on Tuesday, claiming it needs a serious 'revamp'.

Kerry, 42, said from a viewer's point of view This Morning is no longing working and needs some fresh new faces to present.

Writing in her New Magazine column, she said: 'They need to revamp the show. It's tarnished and tainted and it's s****.'

She added: 'No one believes Holly anymore. I have nothing against her at all, but as a viewer, I just don’t think it’s working any more.

'If it was up to me, I’d like Amanda Holden and Rylan Clarke to present it.'