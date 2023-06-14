Blackpink’s Jennie sparks fears after ‘deteriorating health’ forces her ‘to the sidelines’

Blackpink’s Jennie has just been forced to take time off in order to recover from a ‘deteriorating health’ condition.

The news has been announced as part of a statement issued by YG Entertainment.

The statement in question reads, “Jennie was unable to complete the stage due to her deteriorating condition. We would like to extend our sincerest apologies to all the fans who have shown their support for Blackpink and those who attended the event. We kindly ask for your understanding in this situation.”

According to a report by People magazine, “Jennie expressed her strong determination to carry on with the performance until the end. However, following medical advice on site, we immediately took measures to ensure she receives ample rest and stability.”

In the same announcement they also assured fans that “she will recover as soon as possible” and that they will do the “utmost to support Jennie’s speedy recovery” in the process.

A video of the entire moment has also been captured by eagle-eyed fans.

In the video, Jennie can be seen stopping her performance mid-song and walks off the stage, all while fans screamed “we love you Jennie.”

Check it out Below:



