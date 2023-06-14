Emilia Clarke shares surprise over number of ‘Game of Throne’ co-stars joining Marvel

Emilia Clarke is the latest Game of Thrones alum to make her Marvel debut as she is set to appear in new series, Secret Invasion.

The actress, 36, stepped out on the premiere event of the Disney+ series on Tuesday, June 13th, 2023, held at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood.

“It’s crazy. It’s big. I mean, it’s huge. This is huge. This, for a TV show, this is ridiculous,” Clarke said at the premiere while talking to Entertainment Tonight. “I’m here for it! I’m definitely here for it.”

When asked how she feels to be the latest GoT addition to the MCU since she is the ninth actor to make the switch, Clarke was surprised.

“Oh my God. I did not know that,” she shared. “That seems like a lot! That’s a lot of people.”

She then added with a laugh, “I’m trying to think of who the hell is in them now.”

The actress, who famously portrayed the role of Daenerys Targaryen in HBO’s fantasy drama series, will now be taking on the role of G’iah, a member of the shapeshifting alien race known as the Skrull.

Before her, many of her costars have made their Marvel debuts in different projects.

To name a few: Natalie Dormer portrayed Private Lorraine in Captain America: The First Avenger, Peter Dinklage portrayed Eitri in Avengers: Infinity War, Kit Harington played Dane Whitman in 2021’s Eternals, Richard Madden portrayed Ikaris in Eternals, Richard E. Grant played Classic Loki in Disney+ series Loki, and Hannah John-Kamen portrayed Ava Starr/Ghost in Ant-Man and the Wasp and will reprise her role in Thunderbolts.