Craig Revel Horwood shares his two cents on Phillip Schofield affair

Craig Revel Horwood has recently shared his two cents on the Phillip Schofield scandal commenting that the former This Morning host's affair with a considerably younger colleague was no worse than a boss having an affair with his secretary.

The Strictly Come Dancing judge, 58, called for Schofield to be 'left alone' after the ITV presenter admitted to having an 'unwise but not illegal' relationship with the man, who he met when he was 15.

'I think Phillip Schofield is entitled to a private life,' the 58-year-old choreographer said.

'Yes, he lied to his colleagues, which is wrong, but he wanted to protect himself and his former lover.

'It pales in comparison to a war, where innocent people are dying. It's not like he's murdered anyone.

'How many CEOs have extra-marital affairs with secretaries? A lot. It doesn't make sense to me that it became quite as huge as it did. Leave him alone now, I say.'

Schofield admitted to the Daily Mail last month that he had a relationship with a young male ITV employee before he came out as gay in 2020.