King Charles latest decision dubbed risky move

King Charles has decided to take the salute from troops on horseback at the annual Trooping the Colour to mark his 75th birthday on Saturday.



King Charles will become the first reigning British monarch in more than 30 years to take the salute from troops on horseback.

Charles late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, was the last monarch to ride at the event in 1986, when she was 60, 15 years younger than him.

Now according to a report by Hello magazine, it might not be King’s wisest decision.

The report has dubbed King Charles decision to ride on horseback potentially ‘risky’ one at the age of 75 as temperatures are set to soar to around 26 degrees Celsius.

Also riding a horse is a strenuous activity and it is believed it could also intensify King Charles constant back pain after he was injured while playing polo years ago.