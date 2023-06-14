King Charles latest decision dubbed 'risky' move

King Charles has decided to take the salute from troops on horseback at the annual Trooping the Colour to mark his 75th birthday on Saturday.
King Charles will become the first reigning British monarch in more than 30 years to take the salute from troops on horseback.
Charles late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, was the last monarch to ride at the event in 1986, when she was 60, 15 years younger than him.
Now according to a report by Hello magazine, it might not be King’s wisest decision.
The report has dubbed King Charles decision to ride on horseback potentially ‘risky’ one at the age of 75 as temperatures are set to soar to around 26 degrees Celsius.
Also riding a horse is a strenuous activity and it is believed it could also intensify King Charles constant back pain after he was injured while playing polo years ago.
Drake fans are over the moon about new song
Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup tied the knot in a secret wedding over the weekend after dating for five years
Eminem adopted Alaina Marie Scott in the early 2000s
Chris Hemsworth took to Twitter to celebrate Ed Sheeran's record
'Arnold' director Lesley Chilcott revealed the incident
Disney was not having it at all, especially not in 'Star Wars' universe