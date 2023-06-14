‘Feminist’ Prince Harry is ‘inflicting too much pain’: ‘He’s do well to ponder’

Experts have just bashed ‘feminist’ Prince Harry for ‘inflicting too much pain’ on his former girlfriend’ when he considers himself to be a ‘feminist’ like his wife.
These warnings and insights have been issued by royal commentator Petronella Wyatt.
According to a report by The Telegraph she was quoted saying, “Of course Harry is a highly respectable man, and respectable men are indeed, by and large, thickos, but he seems to have acquired the affectations of an intellectual, as well as the dubious morality and sexism that often singles them out.”
“A best-selling book was fatal to someone of his nature. That it was ghost written matters not a jot to him, and he has probably forgotten this small detail. Of course, were he to actually write a book on his own, or indeed ‘reform the journalistic landscape’, he would inflict such wounds on the English language that it would never recover.”
“In the meantime, he is inflicting pain on his former girlfriend, something on which both he and his feminist wife would do well to ponder.”
