Chris Hemsworth says it’s fun to perform dangerous stunts in Extraction 2

Chris Hemsworth has recently shared he’s excited to perform dangerous stunts for his new action movie, Extraction 2.
During his appearance at the movie’s premiere in New York City on June 12, Hemsworth told PEOPLE he carried out stunts that went wrong multiple times on movie set.
“Oh, yeah, yeah. Lots of bumps and scrapes and all that,” said the actor.
While discussing about his injuries, the Thor: Love and Thunder actor stated, “It's all part of the fun. It's good.”
When questioned if he was nervous about the stunts in the movie, which involve helicopters landing on trains, and himself being lit on fire, Hemsworth replied he was “excited” to take them on.
“Initially when director Sam Hargrave pitched it to me, I was kind of shaking my head going, ‘Hang on, hang on, how is this even possible?’ And then the excitement kicks in,” pointed out the actor.
Hemsworth explained, “On the day it's like being a kid, it's like being involved in the craziest sporting experience you've ever been a part of.”
The actor also disclosed that his daughter and twin sons were happy to see their father in action while filming the new movie.
“My kids were there on set a lot to see this stuff and they wanted to jump in front of the camera and participate,” he added.
The film is due to release on Friday
