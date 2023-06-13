Trump arrested following indictment in classified documents case

Former US president Donald Trump has been taken into custody by authorities at the federal courthouse in Miami. He is currently on his way to the arraignment, where he is expected to plead not guilty.
Trump's arrest comes after he was indicted 37 times for mishandling classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. This second indictment comes just months after Trump was charged by a Manhattan grand jury in a separate hush-money case.
According to CNN, Trump has vehemently denied the accusations and promised to continue running for president in 2024 despite them in both instances. He is scheduled to speak Tuesday night after arriving at his New Jersey resort, Bedminster.
On his way to the courthouse, Trump posted on Truth Social, announcing that he was on his way, saying, "On my way to the courthouse. Witch hunt!!! MAGA," the former president posted in all caps.
Following Trump's post on social media, his aide Steven Cheung tweeted a short video clip showing the motorcade appearing to leave Trump's Doral property on the way to the Miami courthouse.
"President Trump on the way to fight the witch-hunt," he tweeted.
A post-mortem examination is underway to ascertain the boy's cause of death, according to the police
Police stated that an investigation is ongoing, but no suspect has been taken into custody as if yet
Mom who survived lightning strike in 2009 still experiences hot flushes and her chest hurts when a storm is approaching
Nicola Sturgeon's arrest marks the third arrest in the investigation and has left the politicial system shocked
"Energised to help build on President Biden’s record of resurgent small businesses," Dilawar Syed says
Air India Express flight from Kozhikode reached Jeddah with 145 female pilgrims on board