Trump arrested following indictment in classified documents case

Former US President Donald Trump. — AFPFile

Former US president Donald Trump has been taken into custody by authorities at the federal courthouse in Miami. He is currently on his way to the arraignment, where he is expected to plead not guilty.

Trump's arrest comes after he was indicted 37 times for mishandling classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. This second indictment comes just months after Trump was charged by a Manhattan grand jury in a separate hush-money case.

According to CNN, Trump has vehemently denied the accusations and promised to continue running for president in 2024 despite them in both instances. He is scheduled to speak Tuesday night after arriving at his New Jersey resort, Bedminster.

On his way to the courthouse, Trump posted on Truth Social, announcing that he was on his way, saying, "On my way to the courthouse. Witch hunt!!! MAGA," the former president posted in all caps.

Following Trump's post on social media, his aide Steven Cheung tweeted a short video clip showing the motorcade appearing to leave Trump's Doral property on the way to the Miami courthouse.

"President Trump on the way to fight the witch-hunt," he tweeted.



