King Charles touching childhood collections discovered after 40 years up for auction

King Charles III's decades-old drawings, featuring his parents Queen Elizabeth and Prince Phillip to fetch thousands at auction.



The precious art of the 74-year-old's have been discovered after 40 years and will now be auctioned.

The crayon and pencil portraits depict his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, and father, Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh, and were penned when the King was just five years old.

The drawings show both parents in grand attire with the Queen wearing a striped dress with purple tiara, red earrings and one of her iconic handbags. While, Prince Philip is sporting a smart dinner suit and bow tie and the poignant sketches are both inscribed ‘Mummy’ and ‘Papa’.

They were produced by a young Charles around 1953-1955. The drawings are now expected to fetch between £5,000-£10,000 when they go under the hammer at Hansons Auctioneers, in Etwall, Derbyshire, on June 16.

They are part of an ‘extraordinary’ royal memorabilia collection which includes ten early drawings by the King. It also includes royal letters, family photos, Christmas cards and a 1937 Buckingham Palace manuscript menu diary.



They were mostly amassed from the 1950s-1970s by author, journalist and former royal correspondent Henry Ramsay Maule. The items, which were given to him to assist with his work, were inherited by his family when he died in 1981 and are now being sold on.

Charles Hanson, owner of Hansons Auctioneers, said: "This is an extraordinarily touching collection."