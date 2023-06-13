Jennifer Lawrence rocks Dior sheer gown at ‘No Hard Feelings’ premiere

Jennifer Lawrence looked stunning in black sheer gown at the London premiere of 'No Hard Feelings'

On Monday evening, Leicester Square in London was adorned with A-list glamour as Jennifer Lawrence made an appearance at the UK premiere of the new film No Hard Feelings.

The actress looked breathtaking in a semi-sheer black evening gown with a cinched waist and distinct patterned embellishments, as she posed for the photographers who were eagerly waiting for her.

The Hunger Games star completed her look with a pair of elbow-length evening gloves, and a black bra was visible beneath the sleeveless gown as she made her way into the central London venue.

Jennifer's makeup was glamorous and included smokey eyes, while her long blonde hair was slicked back into a ponytail.

She also wore £10K worth of stunning Anita Ko earrings, including violet studs, huggies with a pear-shaped diamond, and a centre marquise.

At the star-studded event, Jennifer was accompanied by co-star Andrew Barth Feldman and the film's director Gene Stupnitsky. Both men were dressed smartly in suits and were seen beaming for the cameras and sharing a joke with the actress.

Also starring Laura Benanti, No Hard Feelings is a coming-of-age-comedy that stars Lawrence as a woman struggling to make ends meet. Desperate for some cash, she agrees to date the introverted 19 year-old-son of a wealthy couple before he goes to college.