Jennifer Coolidge reveals how to cure self-doubt

Jennifer Coolidge has recently shared her thoughts on “curing” self-doubt.



“Well, I'm going to get a lot of hell for saying this — I just want to put it out there — I know I am. This is going to be something that I might regret saying,” said The White Lotus star at the Vivid Sydney Festival on June 10 via PEOPLE.

The Legally Blonde star stated, “I think one of the best things to cure self-doubt is just to go to really bad stuff.”

The actress explained, “I'm talking about plays you hear about that are terrible — go to them.”

“There's shows on television that are terrible — watch them,” she remarked.

Coolidge remembered going to a “terrible production of Oliver”.

“I was in college and I just hated myself and I was so full of self-doubt,” recalled the actress.

Coolidge disclosed she imitated the actors saying “Oliver in a high-pitched voice” and mentioned “everyone was bad in the show”.

“I felt like the seas had parted. I felt like I had a chance in this world,” she commented.

The actress added, “Not the good stuff — the good stuff is just intimidating.”

“And you're like, ‘How could I ever do that?’ she added.

Meanwhile, Coolidge lately received a Golden Globe for playing Tanya in The White Lotus.