Ivanka Trump channels royalty in Prince William's wife Kate Middleton's favourite dress

Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka dazzled in a glittering Jenny Packham gown - formerly worn by the Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales - as she appeared honouring her daughter Arabella's Bat Mitzvah amid her father's indictment on Monday.

The 41-year-old businesswoman looked smashing as she seemingly channeled the royal as she styled her 'Lotus Lady' Cape-Effect Embellished Tulle Gown from the coveted British designer with open-toe heels.

Ivanka left her famous blonde hair stranded upon her shoulders in loose curls while she sported a flawless mashup of glowy makeup.

The businesswoman wrote on Instagram: "With an abundance of love and immense pride, Jared and I celebrated our daughter Arabella’s Bat Mitzvah this past weekend. We reflect on the weekend with full hearts and an abundance of joy and gratitude.



The Princess of Wales famously wore the same designer's 'Embellished Margot Gown' to the World premiere of 'No Time to Die' in September 2021.

Prince and Princess of Wales turned heads as they walked the red carpet at the film's premiere, while Kate hit headlines as a glittering Bond girl rocking the now-iconic golden getup.

Kate's statement, sequinned dress has since become one of her most memorable fashion moments to date. Now, it's easy to suggest that Ms Trump got her inspiration from the royal's sublime red carpet moment. Jenny Packham has long been one of Princess Kate's most beloved designers.

The royal debuted an exquisite light-blue gown from the British designer to the World Premiere of 'Spectre' in October 2015, which she and Prince William attended along with Prince Harry.