'Superman & Lois' and 'All American: Homecoming' poised for renewal

According to sources at Deadline, The CW is nearing decisions regarding the renewal of three scripted series that are currently in limbo: Superman & Lois, All American: Homecoming, and Gotham Knights.
The network, in pursuit of profitability, has been transitioning to a lower-license-fees model. It appears that two out of the three series, Superman & Lois and All American: Homecoming, will likely return for another season.
These shows would join the previously renewed tentpoles, All American and Walker. An update at 6 PM confirmed that The CW has officially renewed Superman & Lois for a fourth season consisting of 10 episodes, as well as All American: Homecoming for a third season consisting of 13 episodes.
To facilitate these renewals, Warner Bros. Television, the producing studio, reportedly proposed a reduced license fee for the shows. While it falls short of the $1 million per episode target set by the new CW regime, it is a significant reduction that could make the series financially viable for the network while still making sense for the studio.
If Superman & Lois and All American: Homecoming are indeed renewed, there will be significant budget cuts, including a reduction in the number of series-regular cast members.
Currently, Superman & Lois boasts 12 series regulars, while All American: Homecoming has nine in its sophomore season. It is expected that the main leads will remain unaffected, but supporting cast members are likely to be affected. The decision-making process has been accelerated due to cast options that are set to expire this week.
'The Archies' is produced by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti's owned Tiger Baby Films
Holly Willoughby returned to 'This Morning' after Phillip Schofield quit the show
Three members were kicked out after Taylor Swift and Matty Healy date pictures leaked online last month
Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff are still close friends
Excel Entertainment is planning to release 'Fukrey 3' in between 'Tiger 3' and 'Dunki'
'Dunki' is expected to release worldwide on Christmas 2023