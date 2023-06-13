How Kate Middleton, Prince William had reacted to Archie’s birth in 2019?

Kate Middleton and Prince William have won the hearts of the royal fans with their reaction to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s son Archie’s birth in 2019 after a throwback video of them went viral on social media.



Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed their first child Prince Archie in May 2019.

The couple celebrated fourth birthday of their son this year in California on the day King Charles was officially crowned on May 6.



A month after Archie’s fourth birthday, a video of Kate Middleton and Prince William’s comments over his birth has resurfaced online and gone viral on social media.

In the video uploaded on TikTok, the Prince of Wales was asked for his reaction to the news that Meghan and Harry welcomed their first baby on May 7, 2019 one day after the birth of Archie.

Kate and William said they will be thrilled to meet Archie.

Prince William commented, “I am very pleased.. Glad to welcome my brother to the sleep deprivation society that is parenting."

In the viral video, Kate Middleton is seen standing with Prince William.

The video has received over 200,000 views and thousands of likes in two days.