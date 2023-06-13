Sarah Ferguson finally reacts to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry US move

Sarah Ferguson has finally reacted to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s US move and dubbed it a ‘brave’ decision.
In an interview with Australian TV, Princess Eugenie and Beatrice mother said the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a ‘brave’ decision by stepping back from royal duties and moving to US.
Sarah told host Matt Shirvington: “I would never be one to make a comment on any other member of the Royal Family or anybody who does that. I just find anyone that stands very tall about their own beliefs is very brave, whoever it is."
Prince Harry and Meghan stepped down as senior working royals back in 2020 and moved to US.
Earlier in March, Sarah told the Telegraph, ‘I don’t really know Meghan. I haven’t really met her. I spoke to her at the funeral, and I thought she looked absolutely beautiful. I think she is beautiful.’
Sarah went on to add, “She has made Harry very happy, and that is so nice. Honestly, he’s so happy with her. She really loves him. And I think that’s beautiful.”
