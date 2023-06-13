Tiger Shroff shares throwback pic to wish rumoured ex Disha Patani 'happy birthday'

Tiger Shroff has dropped a throwback picture to wish his rumoured ex-girlfriend Disha Patani a happy birthday.
Taking it to his Instagram, Tiger shared a throwback picture where he and Disha can be seen standing together posing for the camera against the backdrop of a crowd cheering out loud. The picture is all smiles.
“Only the best times ahead. Keep spreading your wings and love and laughter always. Happy birthday”, the War actor wrote for his Baaghi 2 co-star.
Amid all the relationship rumours, the duo kept silent and did not utter a word regarding the matter. But father Jackie Shroff once spoke about it when he was asked about the couple’s breakup.
Jackie responded, saying: “They have always been friends and are still friends. I have seen them go out together. Not that I keep track of my son’s love life.”
“That’s the last thing I want to do, like infringe on their privacy. But I feel that they are thick buddies. They spend time with each other besides work.”
However, despite the breakup, Disha Patani is a close friend to Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff, reports News 18.
