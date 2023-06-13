King Charles follows in footsteps of Queen Mary in Pickering

Britain’s King Charles followed in the footsteps of Queen Mary as he visited Pickering on Monday.
The visit was to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the famous engine and entering service and the 50th anniversary of the North Yorkshire Moors Railway.
According to the palace, after departing the station, King Charles visited some local shops on Pickering’s Market Place.
After meeting the shop owners, the King headed to St Peter and St Paul's Church, which contains some of the most complete sets of medieval wall paintings in Britain and were only first accidentally rediscovered behind plaster in 1852.
On a tour of the Church with its Vicar, Reverend Gareth Atha and Dr Kate Giles Co-Director of the Centre for the Study of Christianity and Culture and Senior Lecturer at the University of York, the King learnt more about the significance of the medieval paintings.
Before departing, King Charles also signed a visitors’ book.
According to reports, the King made history by visiting the church as the last Royal visit to the Church was in 1937 by Queen Mary.
The Duke of Sussex has been critical of his family and the British press
Prince Harry allegedly lacks the ability to understand that journalism is just people in a ‘pit with the...
Prince Harry’s bid to ‘stay busy’ in his lawsuits against the UK may prove to be ‘far too destructive’ to...
Prince Harry is being bashed for putting his ex-girlfriend on blast and ‘putting their laundry out to dry’
It will be the first parade of King Charles' reign with him set to take the salute in the ceremony
Prince Harry allegedly knows US lifestyle is not possible without Meghan Markle and is with her for ‘monetary gain’