Royal family thanks everyone for warm welcome to King Charles in Pickering

British royal family has extended gratitude to everyone who welcomed King Charles to Pickering.



The King arrived at the North Yorkshire Market Town by Royal Train, which was pulled by the Flying Scotsman.

This was to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the famous engine and entering service and the 50th anniversary of the North Yorkshire Moors Railway.

On the platform at Pickering Heritage Railway Station, the King met the custodian of Flying Scotsman, Lord Hendy of Richmond Hill and Judith McNicol, Director of the National Railway Museum which is home to the Flying Scotsman – the first locomotive to reach 100mph.

After viewing the footplate of the Flying Scotsman, he had the opportunity to meet staff and volunteers who have helped the North Yorkshire Moors Railway and Flying Scotsman reach its significant milestone.

At the ticket hall, the King unveiled a plaque commemorating the 50th anniversary of the heritage railway.

After departing the station, King Charles visited some local shops on Pickering’s Market Place including Birdgate Chocolatiers, a handmade chocolatier and ice-cream shop that uses locally-sourced ingredients and Horsley Butchers which sells produce from the Duchy of Lancaster.

Later, the royal family took to Twitter and shared a message of gratitude.

The palace tweeted, “Thank you to everyone who welcomed The King to Pickering today!.”