Royal family thanks everyone for warm welcome to King Charles in Pickering

British royal family has extended gratitude to everyone who welcomed King Charles to Pickering.
The King arrived at the North Yorkshire Market Town by Royal Train, which was pulled by the Flying Scotsman.
This was to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the famous engine and entering service and the 50th anniversary of the North Yorkshire Moors Railway.
On the platform at Pickering Heritage Railway Station, the King met the custodian of Flying Scotsman, Lord Hendy of Richmond Hill and Judith McNicol, Director of the National Railway Museum which is home to the Flying Scotsman – the first locomotive to reach 100mph.
After viewing the footplate of the Flying Scotsman, he had the opportunity to meet staff and volunteers who have helped the North Yorkshire Moors Railway and Flying Scotsman reach its significant milestone.
At the ticket hall, the King unveiled a plaque commemorating the 50th anniversary of the heritage railway.
After departing the station, King Charles visited some local shops on Pickering’s Market Place including Birdgate Chocolatiers, a handmade chocolatier and ice-cream shop that uses locally-sourced ingredients and Horsley Butchers which sells produce from the Duchy of Lancaster.
Later, the royal family took to Twitter and shared a message of gratitude.
The palace tweeted, “Thank you to everyone who welcomed The King to Pickering today!.”
Prince Harry’s bid to ‘stay busy’ in his lawsuits against the UK may prove to be ‘far too destructive’ to...
Prince Harry is being bashed for putting his ex-girlfriend on blast and ‘putting their laundry out to dry’
It will be the first parade of King Charles' reign with him set to take the salute in the ceremony
Prince Harry allegedly knows US lifestyle is not possible without Meghan Markle and is with her for ‘monetary gain’
Kate Middleton is allegedly standing at Prince Harry’s side and Meghan Markle is ‘riled up’
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been ridiculed for their closeness by experts