Prince Harry 'righted' after freedom from Royal Family 'shackles'

Prince Harry has released himself from the Royal Family mentality.

The Duke of Sussex, who now lives in the US alongside his wife Meghan Markle, has become a fresh person after exiting as a senior Royal.

A friend of Harry's tells Sunday Times about his newfound mindset nurtured by his wife.

"He’s free from the shackles of that mentality," says the insider.

They added: "In Meghan, he has found someone supportive of that stance and he’s emboldened by that.

"But the bigger picture is that he believes there are some very significant wrongs that need to be righted."

Meanwhile, a second insider admits Harry will never refrain from putting the British Press under his critique, noting the range of legal cases and battles he has waged against various publications.

They claimed: "He sees his mission as being the standard bearer of a fair media and I think we’ll see more of this in years to come.

"He feels so strongly about it. He’ll always be a powerful advocate of fair and true reporting."