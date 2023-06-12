Prince William stunned by a man with his comments about Kate Middleton

Prince William, who visited to a new cancer research and treatment center last week, met a patient who couldn't hide his sense of humour and made some candid comments about Princess Kate.
It happened when King Charles III's eldest son William enjoyed some chat with a patient who gave his wife Princess Kate his seal of approval.
The Prince of Wales opened the Oak Cancer Centre at the Royal Marsden on Thursday. During the visit, the royal met a man who has been treated there and his wife.
In video, shared by The Royal Family Channel, William can be seen chatting with the man.
The patient could not hide his sense of humor, telling Prince William, "You're a tall bugger, in't you?"
"I have heels on," William quipped in response.
The man turned the conversation to the Princess of Wales. "And your wife's not bad," he said. "She's a nice lady."
In reaction, William laughed and said: "He's a chatty one. The nurses have got their eye on you."
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been ridiculed for their closeness by experts
Prince Harry has come under fire for carrying around an ‘ungracious and unnecessary’ presence
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex refuse to comment on the reports that their deal is finished
Prince Harry has just been accused of thinking his brain is ‘so fine’ no one can beat him
Experts believe Prince Harry views his own mind like that of a ‘god’ but in reality is ‘it passeth all...
Prince Harry is being ridiculed for working to rewrite something that ‘never even happened to begin with’