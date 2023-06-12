Meghan Markle, Prince Harry enter a new phase of romance

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who sacrificed a lot for each after marrying in 2018, have entered a new phase of romance.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are making headlines about their relationship, have developed their independence and begun to carve out their own interests amid divorce rumours.



King Charles III's younger son Harry reportedly stays at home while his wife Meghan parties with her pals in Los Angeles, but this does not mean their marriage is in trouble, according to a royal expert.

Sharing her knowledge about the couple's relationship, Editor of Majesty magazine Ingrid Seward said the two have found "a little bit of independence from each other" but that it was no bad thing given how close they were at the start of their relationship.



"There's been a lot of gossip and a lot of talk that Meghan's been out and about in LA without Harry," She told GB News.

"But I think that, you know, they have probably just reached the stage in their marriage where they can now do their own thing. They were absolutely together like glue, weren't they before, but I don't think that the marriage is floundering," Seward continued.

"I just think they're finding, you know, a little bit of independence from each other, which we've never seen before," she added.