Friend suggests Prince Harry will remain defiant

One of Prince Harry's friends has said that the Duke of Sussex is no longer bound by the "mentality" shared by working members of the Royal Family, reported express.co.uk while quoting a source.

The source said that the Harry found in Meghan a person "supportive" of his fights and beliefs, which has "emboldened" him.

The report said that King Charles' younger son has embraced the freedom he found when losing the status of working royals.

It said Harry seemingly ditched the "never complain, never explained" mantra adopted for seven decades by his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II and started , speaking his mind on the Firm, Britain and his relations with high-profile relatives.

Another source told the publication that Harry has also embarked on a "mission" by starting a battle with the media.

"He’s free from the shackles of that mentality." his friend told the Sunday Times.

The source said Harry won't stop discussing the British press even after his legal cases against a number of publications will come to an end.

"He sees his mission as being the standard bearer of a fair media and I think we’ll see more of this in years to come," said the source.