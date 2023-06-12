Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie' set to outshine 'Oppenheimer' at box office premiere

Barbie, the upcoming fantasy comedy directed by Greta Gerwig, is predicted to surpass Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer in terms of box office performance during their opening weekend.
The film community has long been aware of the simultaneous release of these two highly anticipated movies on July 21, 2023, sparking humorous discussions among fans about their viewing priorities.
According to early box office projections reported by Puck (via World of Reel), Barbie is expected to generate $45-55 million in its opening weekend, surpassing Oppenheimer's projected earnings of $30-35 million.
Both films boast budgets of $100 million. Barbie's higher projected opening revenue is not surprising considering its PG-13 rating, which broadens its appeal to a wider audience compared to the R-rated Oppenheimer.
The early buzz and critical reception will also play a role in determining the box office success of these two films, which diverge significantly in genre and tone.
ad Things is already generating anticipation for its release on the streaming platform Shudder in August
J. Harrison Ghee and Alex Newell win Tony Awards in acting categories
The Walking Dead: Dead City is all set to release this summer
Phillip Schofield’s wife Stephanie Lowe is a close friend of Holly Willoughby
The TV star tied the knot in September 2016
"I found that Japanese food was very helpful to me," Jonah explained