Meghan Markle doesn’t want Kate Middleton helping Prince Harry through ‘rough patch’

Kate Middleton has reportedly been offering Prince Harry a shoulder to cry on and its making Meghan Markle really riled up.

Insights into Kate Middleton and Prince Harry’s current dynamic have been brought to light by an inside source.

According to The Sun, up till now for Kate, "whatever has gone between Harry and the family, she still cares about him.”

So at this point, “she has discreetly let him know that if he decides he needs a break from the stresses in America, she’s happy to be a confidante and a shoulder to cry on,” and “Kate has made it clear Harry can call her whenever she wants.”

However, the same source did make note of the possibility that Meghan Markle may not be very happy at this reconnection.

Because allegedly “while Kate will always forgive Harry, she know that being Harry’s confidante in the UK will rile Meghan, who has always felt that Kate tried to turn Harry against her.”

“Meghan will be even more concerned that she’s on hand to give Harry advice while they go through a tough patch. But Kate won’t be told what to do and she’ll rise above the hate.”