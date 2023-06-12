Prince Harry thinks he’s ‘smarter than everyone else’: ‘So much ego!’

Prince Harry is currently standing accused of thinking he has “one fine brain” that “can’t be beat.”

Royal commentator Petronella Wyatt broke it all down to Prince Harry and accused him of becoming ‘too dramatic’.

According to The Telegraph, she warns, “Having your phone hacked is not the worst thing that can happen to you.”



“Being publicly abused isn’t pleasant, but people risk that every day on Twitter,” she also said before adding that “I still can’t fathom what Harry is about, until it suddenly occurred to me that he thinks he has a brain, and a fine one at that.”

“This explains in part why he hates Britain so much, and said at his trial that it had hit ‘rock bottom’.”

“Friends of mine in California say he is puffed up like an adder by having written a book and now thinks of himself as a homme sérieux.”