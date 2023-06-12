Prince Harry making ‘his first but most definitely not his last mistake’

Experts believe Prince Harry fails to realize that journalism isn’t a series of ‘privileged spectators’ looking down at princes, but “in reality, we are all in the pit with the groundlings, hurling cabbages.”

Commentator Allison Pearson weighed in on these claims regarding Prince Harry.

According to a report by The Telegraph she believes, “In bringing his costly legal action, the Duke of Sussex says he wants to ‘save journalism as a profession’. That is his first, but most definitely not his last, mistake.”

“Journalism is not a profession, it’s a rough old trade,” Ms Pearson explained.

“Some of us in the posh papers may fancy ourselves privileged spectators of the human scene, perched at the front of the Dress circle crafting elegant bon mots with our quill pens.”

“In reality, we are all in the pit with the groundlings, hurling cabbages at whichever deluded prince happens to be strutting and fretting his hour upon the stage.”

Not to mention, “in a free society, you wouldn’t want it any other way.”

“What the Duke might prefer is a press that lavishes uncritical attention on him and his wife, never pointing out how their ‘feelings’ are occasionally in tension with the facts.”