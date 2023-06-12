Jennifer Lopez steps out in style as she heads for lunch with kids

 
Monday June 12, 2023
Entertainment

By Web Desk
June 12, 2023
Jennifer Lopez was pictured with her children in Los Angeles on Saturday.

The 53-year-old the Shotgun Wedding star actress looked cool as she put on a stylish display in a patterned maxi dress and platform heels for her lunchtime outing with her twins, Max and Emme Muniz, both 15.

The Mother star — who sported a '70s-inspired pair of brown corduroy flare pants while running errands on Thursday — was seen carrying a red Hermes shoulder purse to match the colours in the rest of her outfit.

Her son Max — who made his acting debut in Lopez's film Marry Me — was spotted in a black graphic T-shirt and khaki green joggers.

Lopez shares her twin children with singer-songwriter Marc Anthony, 54 — whom she was married from 2004 to 2014.