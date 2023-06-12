Why King Charles talks about Prince Harry ‘all the time’?

Britain’s King Charles, who was officially crowned last month, reportedly talks about son Prince Harry ‘all the time’ as the monarch is "increasingly frustrated" at the Duke’s behavior.



According to a report by Birmingham Mail, the British monarch is talking about Harry "constantly" in the wake of his bombshell memoir Spare and Netflix documentary.

Prince Harry, who visited UK last week for testimony in the high court in phone hacking case, has repeatedly criticised the royal family since stepping down as senior royal with wife Meghan Markle.

Even, the Duke labelled Queen Camilla a 'wicked stepmother' in his explosive memoir Spare and told how he begged his father King Charles not to marry her.

The Sun, citing sources, reported King Charles is becoming tired with the Prince Harry’s behaviour.

The claim comes amid reports Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have not been invited to King Charles upcoming birthday parade, traditionally known as Trooping the Colour.

Archie and Lilibet doting father has never been excluded from the traditional event.