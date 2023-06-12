16-year-old boy heartlessly stabbed in Bath, eight teens arrested

This representational picture shows police officers securing a police cordon near Forbury Gardens Park in Reading, west of London, on June 20, 2020, following a stabbing incident the previous day. — AFP

Police in Bath, UK, have arrested eight teenagers on suspicion of murder after a 16-year-old boy was horribly stabbed at a party in Somerset on Saturday.

According to the BBC, emergency services were called to an address on Eastfield Avenue in Bath just after 11pm BST on Saturday. The teenage suspects include six boys and two girls, aged between 15 and 17.

The eight youngsters were detained by police after being apprehended at 11:30pm on a bus travelling down Lansdown Lane, according to Avon and Somerset Police.

According to the police, a 35-year-old woman who had also been stabbed had been released from the hospital. Before paramedics arrived, the kid, who had received first aid from bystanders, passed away there and then.

Chief Inspector Ronald Lungu, of the Bath Neighbourhood Team, said: "This is a tragic incident, and our thoughts this morning are very much with the family of the boy who has died."

He continued: "Officers arrived at the scene within minutes of the first call being received, and a murder investigation is being carried out."

He added the boy's family had been informed and were "understandably devastated".

The boy's cause of death will be determined through a post-mortem examination, according to the police. While police do their investigation, a large cordon is in place on Eastfield Avenue.

"We've identified a number of witnesses, and we'll be taking formal statements from them in due course," added Chief Inspector Lungu.

"The community can expect to see a significant police presence in the area for the next few days, while officers and police staff carry out a number of actions, including forensic examinations, a review of surveillance footage, and house-to-house inquiries."

The authorities have requested that anyone with information contact the force.